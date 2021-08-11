Brown orders masks worn indoors as COVID-19 hits record levels in Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown ordered face masks be worn indoors in public places beginning Friday as state health officials worry the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 is getting out of control.
"Moving forward, for the immediate future, masks will be required for all indoor public settings," Brown said.
Brown had relinquished decision on COVID-19 restrictions to county supervisors as of June 30.
But with hospitals at or near capacity, rapidly rising infection, the only action was taken by Multnomah County, which has an infection rate nearly half of the state average.
Counties with high infection rates, low vaccination numbers and swamped health care centers were not budging, Brown said.
"I expected local elected officials to step up and do the right thing," Brown said. "What is clear they are not taking action. That is why we are moving forward.
The mask rules will go into effect Friday. The state will not immediately enforce the rules as people and businesses make the change.
But the order does not have an end point as the delta variant's impact is still being gauged by state officials.
"Delta is a different virus — it has changed everything," Brown said.
The mandate applies to adults and children older than 5. On public transit, also includes children older than 2. This aligns with Multnomah County mask requirements.
The move came the day after the Oregon Health & Sciences University's infectious disease experts forecast that Oregon could see 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals by early next month.
A surge of that level would swamp the state medical system and leave it 500 beds short of what it needs to care for virus patients and the usual intensive care issues such as heart attack, accidents, and crime victims.
Oregon OSHA will be the key to enforcement for employers and employees, with an education-first approach.
OSHA won't conduct inspections or issue fines immediately.