Brown: 'Normalcy' in sight as Oregon approaches vaccination goal

Oregon is about 90,000 people short of its goal to get at least one shot of vaccine into the arms of the state's eligible adults in order to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by June 25, state officials said Friday.

“We are so close to fully reopening our economy," Gov. Kate Brown said during an afternoon press conference.

Brown has said when 70% of eligible adults are vaccinated statewide, she will lift mask, social distance, restaurant occupancy, audience size and other limits in all 36 counties.

The official mark as of noon Friday: 67%.

After a spring that saw Oregon residents racing to get vaccinated, the pace has slowed to the point that supply far outstrips demand.

The Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that 15,761 doses of COVID vaccines per day were being administered. That is down from an early April peak that saw more than 50,000 shots administered on some days.

To date, 2,303,485 people in Oregon have had at least one dose.

Like most states, Oregon is left with a remaining eligible population who either haven't found the time and opportunity for vaccination, or are hesitant for personal reasons.