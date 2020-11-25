Brown extends restrictions on 21 counties to fight rise in infections

With COVID-19 infection rates rising rapidly in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday that at least 21 counties, including Linn and Benton, will stay in a modified version of the two-week "freeze" through most of December.

The limits on gatherings, businesses and services put in place Nov. 18 by executive order were set to end on Dec. 3 in all but Multnomah County, including Portland.

Instead, Brown announced a new four-level risk assessment plan will be put in place after the current freeze ends.

Most of the most populous counties in the state will be in the "extreme risk" categories with the most stringent restrictions.

Each county will be rated and told what is allowed and what is barred for the next two weeks. The status will be reviewed by the Oregon Health Department and counties can move on or off the list. Counties will move incrementally, which means a county on the "extreme risk" list would go through two-week periods at "high risk," "moderate risk" and "low risk."