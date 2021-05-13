 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brown drops masks for those vaccinated, per CDC
0 comments
breaking top story

Brown drops masks for those vaccinated, per CDC

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stock PIX: COVID-19 testing 08
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Gov. Kate Brown announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated Oregonians no longer need to wear masks in most situations. 

The announcement came hours after the Centers for Disease Control issued the new guidance that said those who have been vaccinated can relax their social distancing and ditch their masks for the most part. 

Masks will still be required in crowded situations, long-term care facilities, hospitals, public transportation and correctional facilities. 

President Joe Biden hosted an Oval Office meeting Wednesday with the first formal gathering of the "big four" congressional leaders since the president took office. Biden's sit-down with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and other congressional leaders comes as the White House accelerates its efforts to reach a bipartisan infrastructure agreement — or at least aims to show it's trying.

To be fully vaccinated, an individual must be two weeks removed from their last dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or two weeks removed from the single dose of Johnson & Johnson. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Health Authority also announced on Thursday that a Linn County woman was added to the state's COVID-19 death toll.

The woman was 80-years-old and was diagnosed with the virus on May 5. She died on Sunday at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying health conditions.

She was one of 14 deaths reported by the agency on Thursday. Oregon's COVID-19 death toll is now 2,572. 

Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital was included in a Wednesday OHA report noting the facility has a total of 21 patients with a confirmed or suspected cases of the virus. According to the report, fewer than 10 of those cases have been confirmed. 

OHA also announced on Thursday that Oregon would be sending supplies to India to help the country combat uncontrolled spread of the virus. The state will send 300,000 rapid test kits to the Desai Foundation, an organization that serves rural communities in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. 

CAITLYN M. MAY can be contacted at caitlyn.may@lee.net 

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

911 calls released after crack found in bridge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News