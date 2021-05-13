Brown drops masks for those vaccinated, per CDC

Gov. Kate Brown announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated Oregonians no longer need to wear masks in most situations.
The announcement came hours after the Centers for Disease Control issued the new guidance that said those who have been vaccinated can relax their social distancing and ditch their masks for the most part.
Masks will still be required in crowded situations, long-term care facilities, hospitals, public transportation and correctional facilities.
To be fully vaccinated, an individual must be two weeks removed from their last dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or two weeks removed from the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.
The Oregon Health Authority also announced on Thursday that a Linn County woman was added to the state's COVID-19 death toll.
The woman was 80-years-old and was diagnosed with the virus on May 5. She died on Sunday at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying health conditions.
She was one of 14 deaths reported by the agency on Thursday. Oregon's COVID-19 death toll is now 2,572.
Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital was included in a Wednesday OHA report noting the facility has a total of 21 patients with a confirmed or suspected cases of the virus. According to the report, fewer than 10 of those cases have been confirmed.
OHA also announced on Thursday that Oregon would be sending supplies to India to help the country combat uncontrolled spread of the virus. The state will send 300,000 rapid test kits to the Desai Foundation, an organization that serves rural communities in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
