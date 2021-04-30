Brown defends powers in virus crisis as Oregon tops nation in COVID-19 rate

Without the current restrictions, Graven said 176 people could die and over 700 people could be hospitalized in the next few months, primarily in May.

Graven said a short stoppage of activity would pay off in the short and long term.

"We have just three to four weeks until we will be in good shape," he said.

While extolling the personal health and community cooperation shown by those who were vaccinated, Brown said a decision to not be vaccinated was a personal choice.

But trying to stop people from getting vaccinated during a declared state public health emergency was not acceptable. Brown said she was aware of the Thursday incident in which anti-vaccination activists heckled students arriving at a school-sponsored clinic at Bend High School. Police were called and the group dispersed.

School staff also received often anonymous messages calling them "Nazis" for approving the vaccinations on the school property. In Oregon, anyone age 15 or older can agree to medical services — including immunization — without parental consent.