Brooklane developers withdraw appeal on path

The battle of the Brooklane Heights multiuse path is over. For now. Maybe.
Brooklane Heights developers have advised the city of Corvallis via a Dec. 1 letter that they are withdrawing their appeal of a city decision requiring them to install the path as part of the development’s conditions of approval.
The appeal chewed up good chunks of the past two Corvallis City Council meetings as councilors grappled with the best way to unknot the path issue.
The problem with the 324-foot path, which connects Southwest Wolverine Avenue with Southwest Badger Place, is that its slopes approach 30% and thus raise safety concerns.
Brooklane Heights officials originally argued for keeping the path in its current grass and gravel state, but their Dec. 1 letter noted agreement with the city’s suggestion of paving the path.
“We appreciate the time and thought that City Council has devoted to the Brooklane Heights pedestrian path dilemma and how to satisfy its requirement from a safety standpoint,” said the letter, which was signed by Brooklane Heights partner Steve Schaberg. “In listening to the November 16 deliberations, we sensed a level of mistrust, and that our concern for safety argument was only being used as a means to avoid the cost of installing the path.
“The whole discussion was rather messy, and we apologize for fueling such disorder and wasting your time. Because of this we are withdrawing our appeal.”
The letter noted the intention to build an 8-foot-wide paved path as specified by city conditions for approval of the subdivision.
“We will make it as safe as we can with the hope that those who use it will exercise extra caution regarding its steep grade,” Schaberg’s letter said.
At the Nov. 2 council public hearing, councilors passed a motion by Ward 6’s Nancy Wyse that mandated a paved path built to “common industry standards.” Wyse’s motion was greeted by an f-bomb and a c-bomb directed at her from a live microphone on the remote webinar. The source of the profanity remains unknown.
On Nov. 16 councilors, during what is usually a routine discussion of “formal findings” in land use matters, reopened the case. They discussed Wyse’s original motion, as well as a proposal by Ward 1’s Jan Napack for a path with switchbacks to lessen the impact of the grades and one by Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis that recommended stairs and “bike rails.”
Monday night’s council meeting was to have been the final opportunity to discuss the matter, take action and still meet the state law that mandates a resolution of land use issues within 120 days.
Schaberg’s letter appears to make further deliberations unnecessary.
Brooklane Heights is a 42-lot subdivision on 26 acres off Southwest Brooklane Drive. Some of the homes have been completed and some are under construction, but the bulk of the development remains lots for sale at prices starting at $165,000 and ending at about $250,000.
The initial application for Brooklane Heights came to the city in 2006. It has been controversial throughout, with three appeals moving from the city to the state Land Use Board of Appeals and the developers paying $12,500 in fines for violations.
