Brooke Sutherland: Fresh offer could salvage Tribune papers

The Bainum-Wyss bid offers that rare opportunity to satisfy both shareholders and the greater journalistic good. The $18.50-a-share bid is fully financed and higher than what Alden has offered to date. A separate Tribune investor, Mason Slaine, the former CEO of business information publisher Thomson Financial, has indicated he would be interested in joining the Bainum-Wyss bid and putting up $100 million of his own money. That potential investment doesn’t appear to be included in the current $680 million bid, indicating there may be flexibility to counter a higher offer from Alden if necessary.

Alden hasn’t detailed its plans for Tribune but its reputation for gutting newsrooms precedes it. During a failed pursuit of Gannett in 2019, the hedge fund lambasted the company’s digital investments for a lack of return and called for a moratorium on new initiatives. In contrast, Bainum, Slaine and Wyss have all been clear that they see an opportunity to invest in the journalism business, rather than make a few extra nickels through cost cuts. “Maybe I’m naive,” Wyss told the Times, “but the combination of giving enough money to a professional staff to do the right things and putting quite a bit of money into digital will eventually make it a very profitable newspaper.”

It’s a novel idea for Tribune, but it shouldn’t be. The board would be foolish to say no to the chance to finally do the right thing for journalism.

Brooke Sutherland is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals and industrial companies.

