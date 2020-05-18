Broken windows, shattered peace: Multiple Corvallis businesses targeted in vandalism spree

“I got a phone call about midnight (Sunday) night,” said Carmyn Washington, manager of the Runway Fashion Exchange at 264 SW Madison Ave. “We had to come down and clean up the glass and try to close up the windows as best as possible.”

Washington said two of the store’s display windows — one measuring about 7 by 18 feet and the other about 5 by 11 — had been smashed. She didn’t have a precise damage estimate but said the cost would be “in the thousands, I’m sure.”

With no immediate access to lumber to cover the broken windows, Washington said she put up tarps to protect the store’s inventory until the building’s maintenance man could get the windows boarded up.

“I think we were done about 3 in the morning,” she said.

Just down the block at 219 SW Madison, a 5-by-8-foot window at Five Star Sports also was smashed. Owner Chris Smith learned of the damage when a police officer reached him by phone about 1:30 a.m.

“We had to clean up the glass and get it out of my display window so we could open up in the morning,” Smith said. “I was here till 3:30 or 4.”