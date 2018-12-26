Anne Schuster’s not exactly sure why she got involved in public service, but she suspects her mother had something to do with it.
“She was a very active volunteer,” Schuster said, “which is where I think I got the bug.”
Schuster, who was elected to the Position 1 seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners in 2014, is retiring when her term expires at the end of the year. Last week, she sat down for an hour in her office with a Gazette-Times reporter to talk about her career in public life, her plans for retirement and her hopes for the county’s future.
Schuster was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska. She attended the University of Nebraska, earning a pair of bachelor’s degrees on her way to a doctorate in the molecular biology of plants, then went on to do postdoctoral work at North Carolina State.
In 1988, she and her husband moved to Corvallis, where he took a job at Oregon State University. Schuster also was employed at OSU for a short time before quitting to give birth to the first of her two daughters. She and her husband later divorced.
After her children started attending Inavale School (later Muddy Creek Charter School), Schuster began volunteering in the classroom. But she didn’t stop there. Before long she was chairing the parent-teacher organization and helping to launch a school sustainability program that became a statewide effort, the Sustainable Oregon Schools Initiative.
She was elected twice to the Corvallis School Board, serving from 2006 to 2014, including a stint as chair. During that time, she also got involved with youth mental health issues.
As Schuster’s second term on the school board was coming to a close, Linda Modrell was preparing to retire from the Benton County Board of Commissioners, and Schuster was approached about running for the open seat. She was elected in November 2014 after holding off a pair of rivals for the Democratic nomination in the primary election (including Pat Malone, who was elected last month to succeed Schuster).
Making the transition from the school board to the county commission, she acknowledged, involved a steep learning curve.
“The commissionership is very much bigger — you have to have such a range of knowledge,” Schuster said.
“The only way to do it is to have amazing staff — and we really do have amazing staff in this county.”
Thanks to thorough research by the county staff, Schuster said, she’s been able to get up to speed on a wide variety of issues that have come up in the last four years, from rural fire protection and groundwater supplies to marijuana regulation and accessory dwelling units.
“They’re a joy to work with,” she added. “They really do make sure we are well-informed and prepared.”
Schuster joined the board in the run-up to a hard-fought but ultimately unsuccessful effort to pass a $25 million bond measure to pay for a new jail. Schuster, who has consistently said she thinks a new jail is needed, is hoping that a broad-based assessment of the local criminal justice system commissioned by the county will help build consensus on that issue among the public.
“Right now we’re doing it right, I think, and figuring out what we need for the whole continuum (of criminal justice services), not just more beds in the jail,” she said.
For the most part, Schuster has found consensus with her fellow commissioners in her four years on the job. But there have also been times when she went her own way, occasionally taking positions that put her at odds with other board members or drew fire from some members of the community.
For instance, she found herself pushing back on two bike path initiatives: one between Corvallis and Monroe along the decommissioned Bailey Branch rail line, and another through the Highway 20 corridor between Corvallis and Albany.
In both cases, there was strong opposition from farmers along the route who said bike paths would disrupt their operations and create safety hazards.
“I have an affinity for farmers and ag land, and I felt like they weren’t always being listened to,” said Schuster, who lives in a rural section of south Benton County.
“I thought, ‘Let’s connect with them. Let’s mend some fences and listen to their issues.’”
In response to the farmers’ concerns, Schuster formed a new county committee called the Farmers Advisory Group that meets about once a year to discuss issues that affect agriculture in Benton County. She’s hoping the body will continue after she steps down.
“Those are voices we don’t always hear,” she said. “I’m really glad I did that, and it worked out.”
In the meantime, plans for both paths are moving ahead – but much more slowly and with much more involvement from the people who live along the routes. As a result, a level of consensus on those projects has emerged.
“It was just talking to people and taking time to listen and explain,” Schuster said. “That’s how a lot of things are. If you let things sit ling enough and keep talking about them, they start to seem part of the norm.”
Early last year, Schuster was one of the deciding votes in a split decision to keep Benton County in a $1.4 billion lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Forestry. The suit was filed by the Linn County commissioners to pressure the state to maximize revenues to counties by upping the timber harvest from state forests.
Schuster makes a face when she thinks about that decision.
“That was the hardest for me,” she said.
“My natural tendency would have been to opt out, but I tried to listen to everybody.”
Schuster said she would like to see state forest lands managed for environmental values as well as timber revenue, but in the end she was persuaded that Benton County needed to stay in the lawsuit in order to have a say over revenues from those properties.
“I don’t want to sue the state,” she said, “but we don’t have enough money to do what we need to do.”
Perhaps her most controversial act in office, however, was her outspoken opposition to siting a homeless shelter on Southwest Second Street, in the heart of downtown Corvallis.
“I feel adamantly that I did the right thing there,” Schuster insisted.
“Otherwise the shelter would be on Second Street now, and I truly believe that was not the right place for it — not because we don’t need it, but because the location was wrong.”
In the end, after months of furious debate and a flurry of last-minute deal-making, the cold-weather shelter for homeless men went back to its old location south of downtown in a former tire store at 221 SE Chapman Place.
In the aftermath of the controversy, the county brought in a professional facilitator to work with the Housing Opportunities Action Council and other stakeholders to develop a new strategy to address homelessness in the area.
Schuster still believes her position was the right one, even though it made her a lightning rod for criticism at the time.
“It put a target on my back, but I would do it again,” she said.
“I had a lot of people tell me I was right, but they wouldn’t speak up (publicly).”
In retirement, Schuster said, she plans to spend more time gardening, painting and working on her 5-acre property on Bellfountain Road (“There’s a lot to do,” she said. “I love my tractor!”).
She intends to hold off temporarily on volunteer commitments until she decides what she wants to focus on, although she does expect to stay involved in mental health issues. Earlier this month she convened a meeting of stakeholder groups to work on building up the training pipeline for mental health practitioners in the mid-valley.
As she leaves office, Schuster said, she feels like she is leaving county government in good hands under the stewardship of Joe Kerby, whom she helped hire as county administrator in August 2017.
And she has a parting wish for the people of Benton County: that they will find ways to come together around common goals.
“We have so much expertise, we have so many good intentions, we have so much goodwill,” she said.
“If we came together, we could solve any problem.”