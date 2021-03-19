Brief power outage hits Albany Friday afternoon

A wide swath of Albany lost electricity for a little over 20 minutes Friday afternoon when a power line shorted out near the Vine Street substation.

“It’s unclear exactly what caused it, but they were able to reconnect it pretty quickly,” said Tom Gauntt, a spokesperson for Pacific Power.

The outage began at 2:42 p.m. and affected just over 3,000 homes and businesses, Gauntt said.

By 3:05, all but 28 of the affected customers were back on the grid, he added.

The outage knocked out power over an area extending from the Willamette River on the north to Interstate 5 on the east, Ninth Avenue on the south and the vicinity of the Calapooia River on the east.

