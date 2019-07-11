Albany police and fire personnel rescued an Albany woman early Thursday morning at the Bryant Way Bridge in the 800 block of Southwest Bryant Way.
According to an Albany Fire Department news release, the Police Department received a 911 call at 12:44 a.m. regarding a reportedly distraught woman screaming and hanging onto two metal spillways and a suspended sign beneath the bridge, which runs over the Calapooia River. The sign is about 50 to 60 feet above the waterway.
Police and fire crews responded the scene, where officers spoke with the woman for an hour while fire personnel launched a technical rescue from the bridge, lowering a firefighter to the woman. The firefighter then harnessed the woman and secured her to his rigging for a rescue pick-off by police officers and firefighters. The Fire Department also deployed a rescue craft to the Willamette and Calapooia rivers.
The woman was medically evaluated on the scene for injuries and interviewed by Albany Police. No further information was available regarding her identity and condition, nor was it immediately clear how or why she accessed the bridge's sign and spillways.
About 23 first responders assisted in the rescue, including Albany Fire Truck 11, which has technical rescue equipment and is frequently staffed with specialized technical rescue team members who undergo additional training in high-angle rescues.