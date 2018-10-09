The Albany Downtown Association has a new location for its ninth annual Mid-Valley Brewfest, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26-27 in downtown Albany.
The event will be in the middle of the downtown core this year, marked by a giant tent in the Two Rivers Market parking lot at Third Avenue and Ferry Street.
Also new this year will be a booth offering select menu items from restaurants around the downtown.
Twenty-eight brews and ciders will be available for tasting this year. Live music will be performed both days: Gabriel Cox at 5 p.m. and the Nash Brothers at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and Southern Crossing at 4 p.m. and Bucket List at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $20 and includes a Brewfest mug and five drink tickets. Additional drink tickets are $1 each. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Albany.
For more information, see the online event at midvalleybrewfest.com.