The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting a breast health education forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the main meeting room at 645 NW Monroe Ave.
The free event, which features representatives of Samaritan Health Services’ cancer program, will cover breast health awareness and education as well as early breast cancer detection and prevention.
For more information contact Erin Dunn, Samaritan’s community outreach coordinator, at 541-768-4480 or erin.dunn@samhealth.org.