When the Benton Community Foundation gave more than $700,000 to the Philomath School District this month to make major repairs to the Clemens Community Pool, it was not only the largest donation ever made by the foundation, it was also a significant departure from how the organization usually operates.
Established in 1953 by a group of Corvallis Rotarians, the Benton Community Foundation is a collection of privately funded endowments set up by local families to support causes near and dear to their hearts, from scholarships to specified nonprofits.
The cash balance in those individual accounts is managed as a single investment fund to maximize financial returns. The money earned on that joint investment is returned to the individual endowments on a proportional basis, then paid out according to the wishes of the individual donors who created the endowments in the first place.
When Leonard Nitka died in 1994, he bequeathed several hundred thousand dollars to create an endowment for pool maintenance in honor of his wife, a dedicated swimmer who had died before him.
Ordinarily the fund would be used to cover routine maintenance costs, but with Philomath’s only public pool facing closure, the Benton Community Foundation board decided there was sufficient reason to dip a little deeper into the Nitka endowment, which had grown to $1.2 million.
The board decided to make the extraordinary $734,000 donation – which is expected to keep the pool operating for the next 10 years – only after careful consideration, according to Executive Director Chris Quaka.
“We wouldn’t be in business if we changed or monkeyed with a donor’s original intent – in fact, that would be the fastest way for us to go out of business,” he said. “As we were discussing this gift, I had Leonard and Kitty Nitka’s will in front of me.”
In the end, he said, the board was convinced that writing a bigger check now would save the pool from closure – and thus honor the donor’s wishes to support an important community resource.
For Quaka, who took the helm at the organization in April 2017 after a three-year stint as development director for Community Outreach Inc., that kind of creative departure from tradition is a step in the right direction for the Benton Community Foundation.
“We have been here for 65 years, but that doesn’t mean we’re retiring anytime soon,” he said. “We’re ramping up our work and finding new ways to help our communities – which, for Philomath, was fixing that swimming pool.”
With a total endowment that has grown to approximately $21.5 million, the foundation gives out an average of about $750,000 each year. (The swimming pool donation will push the total to $1.5 million this year, Quaka said, but that’s not likely to be repeated anytime soon.)
Roughly one-third of those annual payments come in the form of scholarships to area youth, with another third going to designated nonprofits and the rest parceled out through community grants and foundation-led initiatives.
It’s that last third, Quaka believes, that the foundation can use to multiply its community impact in new and creative ways.
Last year, for instance, the foundation funded 29 grant proposals from local nonprofits.
And each year the organization promotes three initiatives aimed at addressing particular needs. Currently the foundation is spotlighting the Guthrie-Millsap Initiative, which provides career training opportunities for young people; the Lagestee Rural Initiative, aimed at supporting community improvement efforts in Philomath, Blodgett, Summit and Alsea; and the Homeless to Housing Initiative, which awards grants to help with basic needs and support services for Benton County residents experiencing homelessness and hopes to raise $2 million for a “homeless to housing response fund.”
Quaka said he’s been working with local nonprofits to try to ensure that each of these initiatives has the greatest possible impact, and he’s beginning to change the kinds of conversations he has with potential donors. In some cases, he said, it makes sense for givers to place fewer restrictions on how the proceeds from their endowments can be spent.
“It really comes down to what they’re trying to achieve,” he said.
“Our communities are changing, and we have to change with them,” Quaka added.
“There’s always going to be an opportunity to help people. How can we do that better? That’s what we ought to be doing.”