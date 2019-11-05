Breakfast is served from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Albany Veterans Day Breakfast, held in the cafeteria at West Albany High School, 1130 SW Queen Ave., Albany.
The menu features pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham and beverages. The event, which raises money for youth activities and services, is put on by Albany Optimist Club members, as well as by local veterans, high school students and volunteers from LBCC and the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Cost is $8 general and $4 for veterans, scouts and children 12 and under.
For more information, visit https://www.optimist.website/veteran-s-day-breakfast.