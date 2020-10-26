BPA to host public session on Marys Peak towers

The issue of how to manage Bonneville Power Administration communications requirements on Marys Peak is going back before the public.

The BPA has scheduled a 6:30 p.m. virtual meeting on Wednesday to make a 15-minute presentation on its draft environmental assessment and then hear public comment for approximately 75 minutes. See the information box for how to participate in the meeting or to send comments in writing.

This is the third public meeting on the project, which began its scoping process in 2016. The first meeting was held at Philomath High School on Nov. 9, 2016, with a second session Jan. 25, 2018 at Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis. Information gathered at both meetings was reviewed before the draft assessment was written.

BPA wants to upgrade the Marys Peak summit facility the draft report says “because the communications equipment at the site is outdated and needs to be replaced and because the communication structure."

Two main threads of public comment have been received to date. Some individuals and groups oppose the presence of the communications tower because of the unique resources on the mountain, including botanical, wildlife, ecological, geological, visual, aesthetic, cultural, historic, spiritual, educational and recreational benefits.