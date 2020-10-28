BPA hosts session on Marys Peak towers

Three federal agencies heard from members of the public Wednesday night on plans to upgrade the communication towers atop Marys Peak.

The Bonneville Power Administration, the United States Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management participated in the remote session, with the BPA the lead agency on the project. The BPA released a draft environmental assessment Oct. 13 that was written with the cooperation of the other two agencies. A total of 18 individuals from the three agencies were panelists on the session.

The BPA wants to upgrade the Marys Peak summit facility, the draft report says, “because the communications equipment at the site is outdated and needs to be replaced and because the communication structure is unstable."

Key questions asked by those who participated involved environmental impacts, especially how rare and endangered species might be affected. During the last major work on the summit towers, a fence project in 2011, weeds and gravel were introduced on the site from a project subcontractor, said Corvallis resident Dave Eckert of the Marys Peak Alliance. The group works to educate the community on the ecological and cultural importance of the mountain.