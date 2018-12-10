The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis is planning a dodge ball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 26, to raise funds for a children's playground.
The co-ed tournament, dubbed "Dive, Dodge & Donate for Kids," is set to run from 4 to 10 p.m. at the club, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. in Corvallis. Players 18 and older of all abilities are welcome.
The Oregon State University club dodge ball team will be on hand to provide lessons and on-court coaching. Teams can include up to 12 players, and at least two players of the opposite gender must be in the game at all times.
Teams are guaranteed at least three games. Prizes will be given to the winning team and the team with the best uniform.
Entry includes a buffet dinner. A beer and wine garden will be available to players and spectators.
Entry fees are $50 per player or $500 per team.
For registration or more information, go to the website www.bgccorvallis.org/dodgeball or call 541-757-1909.
Windermere Willamette Valley is the presenting sponsor.