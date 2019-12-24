Boys & Girls Club offers gifts for families in need

Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis staff realized they had a problem during the third day of Christmas present distribution to the parents of low income club members. They were on pace to end up with a surplus of presents.
So they lifted the two-present-per-kid limit they’d had the first two days.
“The toy collection this year was really positive,” said club CEO Helen Higgins.
Laura Orth, development manager for the club, said the club invites the parents of its low income members to come to the club to pick out presents for their kids.
The club distributed presents Friday, Saturday and Monday afternoons at its location on Northwest Circle Boulevard.
Orth said she expects that the drive will provide about 45 families with toys this year, and the families have from two to eight kids.
“It brings a little more cheer for the holidays for the families that can’t afford toys and gifts,” she said.
Orth said the club is mostly just a hub for the drive — the real work is done by the drive's sponsors, which include Oregon State University athletics, Les Schwab, Evenflo Plumbing, Toys for Tots, Petsmart and the OSU Greek houses Phi Delta Theta and Kappa Kappa Gamma.
“They provide the toys, we provide the kids,” said Orth.
She added that the club also gave away 27 bikes, which she said they provide strategically to families that really need them.
“(The drive) takes a lot of stress off parents to produce that Christmas magic. We hear from families that say they’ve already prepared their kids to not expect toys, but here we get to make that magic happen.”
Mystie Krossman, a club parent, picked out toys for her kids Monday and got to take more than two things each for her two kids. She said without the drive there wouldn’t be anything under the tree in her house on Christmas.
“It means they get something. Otherwise they get almost nothing. Their dad died last year so this really helps,” she said.
Krossman said she’s spent weeks trying to get presents for her kids, but it’s been a struggle to afford anything for them.
“When people donate it’s awesome because there are so many of us struggling to get by,” she said.
Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.