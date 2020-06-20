Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis offers summer child care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis will offer full-time child care for incoming first- through eighth-grade youth from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, this Monday through Aug. 28.

Daily activities will include inside and outside sports, arts, technology and STEM classes, and playground games. Daily meals are included in the weekly fee.

Due to state regulations, the club is able to serve only 110 youth. The club is giving priority to families who require full-time child care five days a week, and will make any remaining spaces available for part-time needs. A waiting list will be created as spaces are filled in the age-group classrooms.

Weekly care is $100, and registration must be made at 541-757-1909, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Further information is available at www.bgccorvallis.org.

Additional informal middle and high school programs will be offered each week. For details, check the website given above, or visit the club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bgclubcorvallis.

