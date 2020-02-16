Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis honors students

Virginia Saralecos of Corvallis High School has been named youth of the year by the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis.
Saralecos, who was honored Friday at the club’s annual service club and youth of the year luncheon, received $6,000 via the Dr. Bob and Billie Holcomb scholarship award. Saralecos carries a 4.0 grade point average at Corvallis High and plans to go into law with a career goals of assisting families in poverty.
She has been a Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis members for six years and serves as a junior staff member who works with elementary school students in the after-school program.
Saralecos’ honor qualifies her for a state competition March 18 in Beaverton. The state event will be followed by a regional competition in June in California and a national event in late summer in Washington, D.C.
Maryann Cervantes, a senior at CHS, finished runner-up to Saralecos and won the $3,000 Mario and Alma Pastega scholarship. Taking third was Siclaly Vargas, also a CHS senior, who was awarded a $2,000 Elks Club scholarship.
All three students also received a free laptop.