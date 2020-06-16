Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis holds panel, gives platform for teens to share their experiences of racism

Saddened. Overwhelmed. Frustrated. Hopeful.
Those are some of the ways local students described their current feelings during a Monday panel hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis Johnson Teen Center.
Throughout the panel, teens from Corvallis and Crescent Valley high schools were given the chance to share experiences of being discriminated against because of the color of their skin. Boys & Girls Club staffers Helen Higgins and Camila Ballardo moderated the panel and offered encouragement to those willing to share their stories.
“I think it’s very important to have a place where you feel like you belong — where you feel safe,” Ballardo said. “Where you can find people who look like you, or even if they don’t look like you, they accept you.
“Based on everything we heard tonight, you see how crucial it is to have someone there to listen to you.”
Seven local students spoke over the course of an hour, and after each spoke, they were asked for changes they would like to see addressed to make Corvallis a more accepting and welcoming place.
“We think that the most powerful thing we can do for youth is to teach you how to use your voice and how to find your voice, so that you can get out there and advocate for change,” Higgins said during the discussion.
More than 40 participants joined in to listen to the panel, which was held online via Zoom chat.
The idea for the panel, according to Ballardo, came a few weeks ago, when Malik Brown and Josiah Sloan, two students who are active at the Johnson Teen Center, showed her racist content that one of their classmates had posted on social media. Brown and Sloan were upset and hurt by the posts, and had shared similar frustrations in the past. Ballardo wanted to find a way to help them, even if it was just giving them a platform.
“I brought it up with (Higgins) and told her, ‘I don’t know what we can do about this, but I’m appalled,’” Ballardo said. “We just started talking and came up with the idea of hosting the panel.”
Over the course of an hour on Monday, the seven teen speakers gave powerful, emotional accounts of times they had been treated unfairly or felt isolated because of their skin color. They also spoke of finding support in those difficult moments, and how in many cases, that support came from the Johnson Teen Center.
“It’s really important to tell yourself, to look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘Just because your skin color is darker than someone else's does not mean that you are less,’” Kayla Davis, a Crescent Valley High School student, said. “Building an environment around yourself, with people you can trust who help you be yourself, I think that is really important.”
Nevaeh Bray, a Corvallis High student who started on the Spartans’ volleyball team, talked about feeling like she wasn’t accepted and didn’t fit in when she first moved to Corvallis during her middle school years.
Bray said playing volleyball at the Boys & Girls Club helped her find a great, supportive group of friends and begin to slowly feel welcome. But even then, there was still a constant struggle.
“I started to feel like I belonged, even though I didn’t see any familiar faces,” Bray said. “I was the only black student in almost every class. I’ve never had a black teacher before.”
During her senior year, Bray has attended protests in Portland, and organized a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Corvallis earlier this month that demanded racial justice.
“My senior year, I definitely started embracing being black, being powerful, being intelligent, being beautiful — I embrace all of that,” Bray said. “I’m proud to be black. I’m proud to know that people are starting to fight up and speak out about issues.”
