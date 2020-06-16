Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis holds panel, gives platform for teens to share their experiences of racism

More than 40 participants joined in to listen to the panel, which was held online via Zoom chat.

The idea for the panel, according to Ballardo, came a few weeks ago, when Malik Brown and Josiah Sloan, two students who are active at the Johnson Teen Center, showed her racist content that one of their classmates had posted on social media. Brown and Sloan were upset and hurt by the posts, and had shared similar frustrations in the past. Ballardo wanted to find a way to help them, even if it was just giving them a platform.

“I brought it up with (Higgins) and told her, ‘I don’t know what we can do about this, but I’m appalled,’” Ballardo said. “We just started talking and came up with the idea of hosting the panel.”

Over the course of an hour on Monday, the seven teen speakers gave powerful, emotional accounts of times they had been treated unfairly or felt isolated because of their skin color. They also spoke of finding support in those difficult moments, and how in many cases, that support came from the Johnson Teen Center.