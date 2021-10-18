Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis gets $100K gift

The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis has received a $100,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and has the opportunity to earn an additional $100,000 by matching the gift.
Every dollar raised by the club through Dec. 31 will be matched by the Murdock Trust.
The funds will be used, said Helen Higgins, club CEO, to help the club continue to fill the gaps and meet the needs of its full-day child care program, which has been in operation during the entire 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds also will be used for after-school, out-of-school and youth sports programs now that kids have returned to in-person classes.
“This matching fund opportunity will help us build the excitement and community engagement we need to raise our annual operating funds to continue our quality work in our after-school and youth sports programs as we start the new calendar year," Higgins said.
“The lack of our annual community in-person event for a second year makes it especially challenging to get our supporters' attention to give at campaign time, and the match is an exciting win-win for the donor and the club at exactly the right time.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
The Murdock Trust got involved, program director Jeremy White said, “because Boys & Girls Clubs play a vital role in helping build and strengthen relationships in our communities while simultaneously offering children and teens a safe space to learn, grow, and be inspired by mentors right in their own neighborhoods. We are inspired by the support they are generating within their community and we are grateful to play a small role in helping support their work."
The Celebrate Kids annual campaign in its 23rd year. To participate go to www.bgcorvallis.org/give or contact Higgins at 541-757-1909, Ext. 201 or hhiggins@bgcorvallis.org.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.