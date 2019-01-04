The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis will host a community open house on Saturday, Jan. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Johnson Center for Youth Excellence, at 1112 NW Circle Blvd.
Attendees will be able to tour the Johnson Teen Center, as well as the Brauti Wellness Clinic, which houses Samaritan Pediatrics and Samaritan Mental Health clinics.
The high school coffee shop and smoothie bar will be open and light refreshments will be available. Clinical staff will be on hand to answer questions about the youth mental health and pediatric services available at the Brauti Wellness Clinic, and high school staff and teens will be on hand to share the information on programs and services.