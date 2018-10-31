For the first time in its 51-year history, the Boys & Girls Club of Albany has frozen enrollment in its early elementary after-school program, saying it's simply out of room.
Executive John Andersen said the club, at 1215 Hill St. SE, made an administrative decision this past Friday to halt after-school enrollment for first through third grades.
The decision affects only the after-school program and not membership purposes for sports teams.
Older students are still welcome to enroll in the after-school program, Andersen said. A waiting list for the younger grades is in place — seven families are on it so far — and the club will evaluate numbers again after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
"We don’t like to turn kids away but the safety and quality of program takes a hit when we max our numbers out," Andersen said.
Ideally, Andersen said, the club can handle about 200 children per day in its early elementary area and about 600 children overall. But numbers since September, when school opened, are regularly topping the elementary total.
This past Wednesday, Andersen said, more than 300 children had come to the first-through-third-grade program. Even by an hourly count, totals are hitting 257.
"We've been trying to use as much space as we have as possible, but the games room has 130 kids, which is just not safe," Andersen said. "It's square footage. I can put 10 people in the games room, but when you have 130 kids in the games room, it's not enough space."
Andersen said the club was nearing capacity in its early program by the end of the last school year. When numbers opened high this year, the freeze conversations began.
Information about the freeze is posted on the club's Facebook page and will soon be on the website, Andersen said. In the meantime, front desk staff have been instructed to explain to parents they can't sign up or make appointments for the mandatory parent orientation that accompanies signups.
"We're having to turn away some of our returning members from last year who thought they had plenty of time to sign up," Andersen said.
The club is exploring renovating the church property next door, which Family Tree Relief Nursery also uses, and moving a kindergarten-first grade program there. Such a move would add students, because the club currently doesn't serve kindergarten, but would free up at least some space currently used by first-graders, Andersen said. A construction company is working on a cost estimate.
Even if renovation takes place, however, it's a temporary solution. The Hill Street site is landlocked and may have to think about satellite sites, which some schools have requested. Additional funding would be needed for expansion, however.
"I hope that this is just a temporary thing. But in 2016 we had 2,600 kids. Last year, 2017, we finished with just a little over 3,000. And we’re anticipating over 3,200 this year," Anderson said.
“It’s a good problem to have but I feel bad," he added. "Every kid needs a safe place to go after school."