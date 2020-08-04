Boy Scouts sponsors Pinewood Derby (Aug. 4)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Benton and Yaquina Districts of the Oregon Trail Council of the Boy Scouts of America will sponsor Virtual Pinewood Derby 2020 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

The event is open to all Benton and Lincoln county youth ages 6 to 18, whether or not they participate in Scouts.

The entry fee is $2 per youth. Youth can purchase an official BSA Pinewood Derby kit at Mother Goose Resale, 1810 SW Third St. in Corvallis, for $5; or at local craft stores. Youth need to carve and paint their car and bring it in a box with a lid, no larger than a shoebox, to Mother Goose any day from Aug. 25 to 29.

The race can be viewed on Facebook Live on Aug. 30. Youth can pick up their cars and prizes any day from Sept. 1 to 5 at Mother Goose.

BSA rules for the cars and further information are available at 541-231-0300, bentonbsa@gmail.com or http://www.benton-daycamp.org/pinewood-derby-2020.html?fbclid=IwAR1OJH375qxWLIqzQ-gyunF2lrET2V4FZpHbVS3oMqrBZwopEfADgo7Y5L4.

