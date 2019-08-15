The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis is in the running for a $25,000 grant that it hopes to receive to help pay for a van for its new teen center.
The club’s request is one of 200 projects that have passed through the first level of review by the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program. If Corvallis finishes in the top 40 in the final rankings, the club gets the grant.
The community can help the club earn that spot. Residents can “vote” for the Corvallis grant by going to https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2023541. Voting already is underway and continues through Aug. 23.
Club officials said that the $25,000 will help them leverage matching funds in the community for the van project. The club would use the van to transport members home to rural areas and other regions of high need.