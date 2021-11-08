 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Both mid-valley counties still waiting on pediatric COVID vaccines

  • Updated
  • 0
060421-adh-nws-Lebanon Vaccines01-my

Linn County residents received doses of COVID-19 vaccines inside the Boulder Falls Inn Event Center in June. Another vaccine clinic is planned at the same spot this week, though plans for pediatric doses being offered fell through after Linn County didn't receive its expected allotment. 

 Mid-Valley Media (File 2021)

Linn County’s shipment of pediatric coronavirus vaccines did not come on Monday as scheduled, meaning no doses for 5- to 11-year-olds will be available at planned clinics this week.

County officials said they were not sure what the hold-up was. Even Multnomah County notes on its website that its health department is still waiting on pediatric doses. Other pediatric clinics have already been held, like one at Oaks Amusement Park over the weekend, though news reports said that appointments filled up immediately.  

Children ages 5 to 11 can now get a COVID shot. Among the first: 7-year-old Kye'vontay Jordan.  "All I felt was a little pinch, said Kye'vontay."Now I can sleep not worrying about him going to school and, you know, being exposed to the coronavirus could really affect him and mess him up," said Kye'vontay's father, Brian Jordan. Fifteen million doses of kids' vaccines are arriving at thousands of sites across the country over the next week. The White House is promising enough supply to protect the nation's 28 million children ages 5-11. Doctors' offices, children's hospitals and small clinics started ordering doses last week. "We don't have vaccine yet. We're eagerly awaiting our shipment," said Dr. Lauren Wilson, a pediatric hospitalist at Community Medical Center in Missoula, Montana."So today's the first day we've been giving this vaccine and our phones are ringing off the hook," said Dr. Jennifer Shu, a pediatrician in Atlanta.This rollout will look different from the mass vaccinations we saw in February and March with adults. Colorful Band-Aids and cute therapy dogs are tools in the arsenal to make these pokes less scary."At first, I was feeling nervous, but I mean, I knew how shots felt so right then and there, I felt fine," said Carter Giglio.It comes at a time when vaccine hesitancy and misinformation are impacting vaccinations. Only a quarter of parents say they'll vaccinate their kids right away. "I think we would rather focus on building their immune system rather than giving them just vaccines," said Salah Sarir."I just have to see more data. Once it's actually been implemented and they've had some more testing and a little bit more detail and actually talking to my pediatrician," said Brigette Rahming. "We didn't get ours until I actually talked to our primary physician. That was important."The Pfizer mRNA shot is about 90% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in kids. Those findings are from a clinical trial of more than 4,000 elementary-age children.  It's a third of the adult dose 10 micrograms. The shots are given three weeks apart. "As far as the side effects, you know, the initial clinical trials seem to suggest that kids may actually have fewer side effects or not as severe," said Dr. Rosha McCoy, senior director of the Association of American Medical Colleges."I think some of the parents who are skeptical, who had bad side effects themselves, may be more skeptical about worrying about inflicting it on their kids," said Dr. Ross McKinney, chief scientific officer at the Association of American Medical Colleges.Some providers are taking extra time. At Community Medical Center in Missoula, they're waiting to start kids shots Nov. 8. "One of the reasons that some people aren't vaccinating this Thursday is that the doses are 21 days apart," said hospitalist Dr. Wilson, who is also the vice president of the Montana Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics. "And if you were to give a vaccine on Thursday, then it would mean that the second dose would have to be on Thanksgiving. And most people are either out of town or with family, and a lot of our health care workers are off."The first children getting vaccinated today will be scheduled for their second shot Nov. 24. That's the day before Thanksgiving. Given that science says you're considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that second shot, children vaccinated now will be fully protected before the Christmas holiday. 

This prompt backup of vaccine supply is in contrast to what Oregon Health Authority officials said during a media availability last week.

Dr. Kristen Dillon, a senior adviser on the state’s COVID-19 response, said on Wednesday she expected that supply will keep up with demand for vaccines for this age group, and that she did not expect the same scarcity of vaccines experienced previously for adults.  

People are also reading…

OHA officials said there are some 330,000 children in Oregon in the 5-11 age group. Studies showed that the pediatric formula of Pfizer’s vaccine was 91% effective for this group.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help

Despite the backlog of pediatric doses, local mass clinics are still on in the mid-valley, however, with doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for those who are 12 or older.

Third dose booster shots will also be available for those who are at least six months past the date of their second shot. For J&J recipients, third doses are available two months after the single-dose series is completed.

This week’s vaccine clinics will be held at Boulder Falls Inn in Lebanon from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is not a drive-thru format like the ongoing clinics at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center. Instead, folks will come inside and secure their doses. Prepare to wait in the monitoring area for 15 minutes after receiving your shot.

No appointments are necessary, though they are encouraged. Sign up for a timeslot online at https://www.linncountyhealth.org/ph/page/covid-19-vaccines-information.

Benton County officials said that the health department did receive an allotment last week of 300 pediatric doses, which are being held for the county-sponsored vaccine clinics at public schools. However, the county received only a partial allotment and is still waiting on the next round from the state.

“Regarding the receipt of pediatric Pfizer, public health received its initial shipment last week,” said Rocío Muñoz, the county health department’s equity and communications manager. “We and many vaccinating partners are awaiting additional doses that are scheduled to arrive this week.”

Plans for vaccine clinics, which are planned to feature pediatric doses, are still planned for Benton County schools starting next week. Appointments are required at those clinics, though remaining timeslots will be offered to the public at-large. For more information, contact the information hotline at 541-766-6120.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

INSIDE

A3: Linn County adds three more COVID-19 deaths

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How will the shipping crisis impact the holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News