UPDATE, 4:10 p.m.: Highway 99E is fully open again and the tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway.
Highway 99E has one lane closed about 4 miles north of Harrisburg by a crash involving two semitrucks, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT issued a news release at 1:04 p.m. about the wreck.
About 30 gallons of hydraulic fluid spilled on the roadway, according to the news release.
Traffic is being flagged through the area, and motorists should expect delays and watch for response crews.