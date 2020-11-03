Boshart Davis snags House District 15 reelection

Incumbent Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis is on track for a second term as House District 15’s leader.

Representing Albany, Millersburg, Tangent and surrounding rural areas since January 2019, Republican Boshart Davis was challenged by political newcomer Miriam Cummins — the Democratic and Working Families parties’ nominee — for the 2020 general election.

Between voters in Linn and Benton counties, according to unofficial results reported shortly after the polls closed at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Boshart Davis garnered 22,803 votes while Cummins secured 15,263.

“I’m glad this day has come and I’m feeling very grateful that, with what it appears that I've won by, it appears that hopefully I’ve done a good enough job in my first term that my friends and neighbors have chosen to cast their vote for me to be their voice for another term in Salem," Boshart Davis said.

“Depending on what the rest of the state shakes out to be," Boshart Davis said, "I think that we have a huge job to do moving forward into this next session, whatever that session looks like.”

The focus now, she said, will be on recovery: from the COVID-19 pandemic, the recession and wildfires.

“I’m looking forward to being part of that conversation,” Boshart Davis said. “Looking at the national stage and here in Oregon, I continue to believe that we have more in common than we don’t and I’m really looking forward to always being part of that bridge, whatever that bridge might be."

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

