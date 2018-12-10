Irene Bennett Brown’s newest book, the historical novel "Miss Royal’s Mules," will be available for purchase at the Jefferson Public Library's grand opening, to be held on Thursday, Dec. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m., with the ribbon-cutting set for 5:15 p.m.
Proceeds from the book signing will go to the library. A paperback copy of Brown’s award-winning young adult novel, "Before the Lark," the prequel to "Miss Royal's Mules," will be given free with each purchase.
"Miss Royal’s Mules," set in 1900, traces the adventures of a young woman, Jocelyn Belle Royal, who takes work with a mule drive to earn back her foreclosed Kansas farm.
"Miss Royal's Mules" is Brown's 20th book.
The Jefferson Public Library is located at 321 S. Main St.
For more information about Brown, go to her website at www.irenebennettbrown.net.