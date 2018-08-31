Former Albany resident Charlotte Schwab Schmidt will be signing copies of her memoirs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W.
The event also marks Schmidt's 89th birthday.
The book, "Love is A Family," is about Schmidt's life, and includes her time raising a family in Albany from 1955 to 1979.
The Schmidts owned two businesses in Albany at the time: Albany Farm Supply, which is now the Albany Regional Museum; and Jimco Electric, which was located on southwest Ninth Avenue.