Book sale starts Friday at fairgrounds

The Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library are hosting their annual February book sale this weekend at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

The sale is open to the public from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition there will be a members-only sale from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Individuals can become a member at the sale for $10.

Books, CDs and DVDs will be for sale with prices running from $1 to $4. Prices drop each day of the sale, with Sunday also featuring a box/bag sale for $5.

Proceeds from the sale benefit Friends of the Library programs in Corvallis, Alsea, Monroe and Philomath as well as the Bookmobile.

