Work on a new look for Sweet Home Junior High starts in earnest in the new year, with projects scheduled to be finished by summer 2019.
The junior high is getting a new gym, cafeteria, locker room, main entrance and front office, all funded through proceeds from a bond measure that voters approved in May 2017.
Voters authorized the school district to sell up to $4 million in bonds to make major repairs to school buildings, particularly Sweet Home Junior High. The district will receive $4 million in matching funds from the state to allow for $8 million in projects.
Sweet Home sold the bonds at a premium and is adding some long-term maintenance funding to the pot, said Kevin Strong, the district's business director.
"Once we have received all the cost information later this winter, we will discuss with the School Board the amount of district funds to allocate to the projects," Strong said.
A groundbreaking date has not been set for work at the junior high, but it's scheduled to start "this winter," Strong said.
District staff members have been doing the demolition to help cut costs, he said. That's nearly complete, with just debris left to be removed.
Sweet Home hired gLAs Architects, which is completing construction documents. Work will then be put out for bid.
Sweet Home also was the recipient of a seismic upgrade grant from Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority, with grants of approximately $1.5 million for Foster, Hawthorne and Holley elementary schools. Hawthorne is finished and Foster and Holley are nearing completion.
All three elementary schools also are receiving remodeled entrances to create safety vestibules, closed-off areas that keep people entering the school from having immediate access to students until buzzed in by office staff.
Hawthorne's vestibule is complete. Work at Foster and Holley is planned this summer.
Also at Foster next summer, the old library area and a portion of the current office area will be converted into two classrooms. At Holley, the district's facilities department is looking at the possibility of enclosing a covered breezeway and relocating a classroom to create a small cafeteria space separate from the gym, which currently serves as the school's cafeteria.