A suspicious package found at Oregon State University turned out not to contain a bomb but something almost as explosive – T-shirts promoting a popular heavy metal band.
The 8-by-8-by-18-inch parcel was resting under a tree near the Crop Science Building at Southwest 30th Street and Campus Way on the Corvallis campus, according to Lt. Craig Flierl, commander of the Oregon State Police substation at OSU.
“It had been observed there the day before, about 2 p.m.,” Flierl said.
Shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday, someone noticed the package was still there and reported it as suspicious.
Flierl had the area cordoned off for safety and contacted the state police bomb squad for assistance.
“Two techs came down from Salem and X-rayed the package and determined it was safe,” he said.
When the box was opened, it provided a surprise.
“It contained Metallica T-shirts, of all things,” Flierl said.
Flierl added that the package appeared to be an Amazon delivery that had been repackaged. He said a trooper was following up on the case and “will be reuniting the lost parcel with its owner in Pennsylvania.”
Security precautions were lifted in the area about 10:30 a.m. and everything returned to normal.
“It was a good outcome,” Flierl said. “We’re always going to err on the side of caution and safety, especially in a university setting.”