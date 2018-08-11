Subscribe for 17¢ / day
A Boise man was killed in a Saturday morning crash on Highway 22E near milepost 71 after his motorcycle clipped a minivan, and then struck an SUV (seen above) head-on.

A Boise man died early Saturday morning in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 71.

The accident was reported shortly after 9 a.m.

According to an Oregon State Police news release, Gregory D. Gummere, 64, was traveling west on the highway on his white 2015 Triumph motorcycle when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line, clipping an eastbound 1996 Plymouth minivan driven by David Privratsky, 62, of McMinnville. Gummere's motorcycle then collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, driven by Caleb J. Pulling, 33, of Beaverton.

Gummere was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Highway 22E was closed for about five hours following the crash.

OSP troopers were assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Idanhana-Detroit Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

