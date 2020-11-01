Boil water notice issued for 69 North Albany homes

A boil water notice has been directly issued for 69 homes in North Albany due to a break on a water main.

The residences impacted are along Countryman Circle, Picadilly Circle, Westminster Way, Winn Drive, Beaumont Lane and Springhill Drive, according to a social media post from the city of Albany.

At about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, the city’s Public Works Department received multiple phone calls about water pressure loss in North Albany. The water main had to be shut off to conduct off to conduct repairs.

The homes that have been notified should continue to boil their water until sample results come back negative for coliform bacteria. Residents will be notified of the sample result as soon as it becomes available, and the city expects test results late Monday evening.

For more information, contact the Albany Public Works Department at 541-917-7600.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0