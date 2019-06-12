{{featured_button_text}}

Public safety agencies gathered at Takena Landing and are investigating after a body was discovered in brush Wednesday afternoon in the Willamette River at Albany.

The body was found by a boater at about 1 p.m., according to the Albany Police Department.

The death appears to be unconnected to the recent heat wave, as the body had been in the water for a lengthy amount of time, according to an APD supervisor.

No identification had been made at about 2 p.m.

More details will be added to this story as information becomes available. 

Kyle Odegard can be reached at kyle.odegard@lee.net, 541-812-6077 or via Twitter @KyleOdegard.

