The body of an Albany man reported missing earlier this month was recovered from the Willamette River at Eads Park on Tuesday night. Foul play is not suspected in the case, but the cause of death remains under investigation.
Justin Sitton was 46.
“There’s no reason to believe the death is suspicious,” said Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of an unrelated disturbance at Eads Park in Northeast Albany at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday. “While were down there, officers received information that there was possibly a body in the river,” Liles said.
Sitton’s body had been caught up in a downed tree’s root ball. Though the root ball was near shore, it was along a cliff. Liles said that the Albany Fire Department assisted by retrieving the body.
“The body appears to have been in the water for a little while,” said Liles. He cautioned that Eads Park might not have been where the death occurred. In some river deaths, bodies can travel well downstream before they get caught in debris.
Sitton’s family reported him missing to the Albany Police Department on Aug. 6. Last week, the agency sought the public’s help in finding the military veteran, who lived in downtown Albany and suffered from a traumatic brain injury.
The Oregon medical examiner’s office will work to determine the cause of Sitton’s death.
“When you find a body in the river, it can be very technical. Did they drown, or did something happen before they got into the river? We don’t know,” Liles said.