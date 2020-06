× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The body of a 30-year-old man from Redmond was found at 5:42 a.m. Tuesday by a passer-by in a gravel lot near the Home Depot store at 3420 Spicer Road, according to an Albany Police Department report.

Several pills believed to be antidepressants and pill bottles were found near the man’s body.

Foul play was not suspected, but an investigation continues.

The man's name has not been released.

