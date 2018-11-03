The body of an adult white male was recovered from the Calapooia River near downtown Albany on Saturday.
According to police, the body was spotted by a group of people playing disc golf in Bryant Park and was reported at 10:43 a.m.
The body was reportedly found face-down in the river, about 10 feet off the bank, near where the Calapooia flows into the Willamette.
Lt. Alan Lynn of the Albany Police Department said the body appeared to have been in the water “for a period of time” before it was discovered.
“We have a tentative ID,” Lynn said. “However, we’re waiting to notify family before releasing that information.”
Lynn said the cause of death had not yet been determined, but “it does not appear to be suspicious.”
A dive team from the Albany Fire Department retrieved the body from the water just after noon. Police kept bystanders away from the area until the body could be transported to a funeral home.