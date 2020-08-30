Boaters take fire crews to battle Green Peter blaze; Whitcomb boat ramp closed, watercraft should avoid Quartzville arm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Oregon Department of Forestry firefighters responded to Green Peter Reservoir on Saturday night, they saw smoke rising from a peninsula across the water, but there weren’t any roads leading to the rugged terrain.

So private boaters and watercraft from public agencies took the fire crews and their equipment – including hoses and pumps – across the reservoir.

The fire was limited to estimated 15 acres on Sunday afternoon thanks to the swift response, as well as two helicopters that dipped and dumped water on the blaze, said Jim Gersbach, ODF public information officer.

The Whitcomb Park boat ramp is currently closed to the public as it is being used as a staging area by firefighters, who could be in the area for days more, Gersbach said. Boaters also should avoid going into the Quartzville arm of Green Peter Reservoir as the helicopters will scooping water out of the area.

“As fires go, this is one we’re confident that we have the resources and we’ll ultimately get this fire contained. Fortunately, it’s in an area where it’s not threatening structures,” Gersbach said.