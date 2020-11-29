Board games surge in popularity due to pandemic

Conundrum House, which opened about two years ago, also writes and performs its own live action role-playing mystery games, which have now moved online. The business rents board games and mystery puzzles to members of its club, as well.

Subscription box mysteries are a new trend in the industry, Fritze and van der Pol said. With this mode of gaming, customers essentially receive a package with a case file with clues on solving the crime and a model of the scene to build.

Modern tabletop board games usually cost around $40 to $50, but some, with detailed miniature pieces or models, can cost far more.

Pegasus Games recently moved to its Southtown Corvallis location after nearly 20 years in downtown Corvallis.

LeRoux said he likes the drive-by traffic on Third Street, which doubles as Highway 99W, and he has more room for inventory, retail and for gamers to gather. “I’ll have some play space here once we can be close to other humans again,” he said.

Card based games such as “Magic: the Gathering” and role-playing games also have seen a surge of popularity, Ashland said. Though residents might not be getting together in person as much to play “Dungeons & Dragons,” they’re going to social media platforms to run game campaigns with friends and family in the mid-valley and elsewhere.

