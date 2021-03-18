Board backs $320,000 in grants for Corvallis nonprofits

More than $300,000 in federal funds could be headed to Corvallis-area social services groups soon.
The city’s Housing and Community Development Advisory Board made recommendations on the Community Development Block Grant funding at a virtual meeting Wednesday. The Corvallis City Council will make the final call on the requests at a meeting yet to be scheduled.
The meeting required just 29 minutes, mainly because the amount of money available was very close to what the agencies had requested, shortening the usual deliberation time board members usually take. Also, in the past nonprofits seeking the funding made pitches before the board, but that did not occur this year because of COVID.
The board had available $238,000 to spend on capital requests, which usually refers to infrastructure or building projects. Also, the board had available 82,000 to spend on human services grants, which targets actual services that are provided. Both votes were unanimous.
"I'm really comfortable with all of these requests," said board member Karen Rockwell, executive director of Benton Habitat for Humanity.
Board member Carl Price agreed, saying "we're really targeting where we want to focus."
The only tweaking board members did was slightly reduce the human services awards to the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center and Jackson Street Youth Services because of Federal CARES Act funding they received Monday night from the City Council. The human services proposals received by the board added up to $9,724 more than the board had available to spend.
The board also chose to shelve an application from Benton Habitat for Humanity for $20,000 for their home repair program. Brigetta Olson, the city's housing and neighborhood services coordinator, noted that there is city funding available for the Habitat request.
"We have the resources to work with them," Olson said.
Here is a look at the two sets of grants:
Capital projects
• Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis: $87,500 for fire safety and HVAC improvements.
• Corvallis Community Children’s Center: $140,000 for structural building repairs, including windows and vents.
• Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence (CARDV): $10,500 for furnace, air conditioning and water heater improvements.
Human services
• Community Outreach Inc.: $20,000 for transformational housing.
• Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center: $10,000 for general services.
• Jackson Street Youth Services: $10,000 for case management.
• Old Mill Center for Children and Families: $12,000 for relief nursery outreach.
• South Corvallis Food Bank: $20,000 for building rent
• Work Unlimited: $10,000 for supported living programs
