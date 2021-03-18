Board backs $320,000 in grants for Corvallis nonprofits

More than $300,000 in federal funds could be headed to Corvallis-area social services groups soon.

The city’s Housing and Community Development Advisory Board made recommendations on the Community Development Block Grant funding at a virtual meeting Wednesday. The Corvallis City Council will make the final call on the requests at a meeting yet to be scheduled.

The meeting required just 29 minutes, mainly because the amount of money available was very close to what the agencies had requested, shortening the usual deliberation time board members usually take. Also, in the past nonprofits seeking the funding made pitches before the board, but that did not occur this year because of COVID.

The board had available $238,000 to spend on capital requests, which usually refers to infrastructure or building projects. Also, the board had available 82,000 to spend on human services grants, which targets actual services that are provided. Both votes were unanimous.

"I'm really comfortable with all of these requests," said board member Karen Rockwell, executive director of Benton Habitat for Humanity.

Board member Carl Price agreed, saying "we're really targeting where we want to focus."