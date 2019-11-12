The Corvallis School Board accepted the resignation of Director Brandy Fortson and closed in on a process to appointing a successor at a special session Tuesday night.
Fortson, who was elected for Position 6 in May, triggered a social media firestorm with a Thursday tweet that labeled all police officers as “bastards.”
The board unanimously accepted Fortson’s resignation, although Director Terese Jones said she was “saddened at the way the process has unfolded, with no comment possible for Fortson. The language that was used (in the tweet) was not appropriate,” but Jones added that she supported efforts Fortson had made while on the board for greater equity for LBGTQ+ students.
Board members will use the same basic appointment process employed in 2017 when Jones was appointed on an interim basis to fill the vacancy left in Position 3 by the departure of Alexis McQuillan. Jones was elected to the seat May 21 in the same vote that elevated Fortson to the board.
City staff will vet the applications to make sure interested parties meet the requirements, board members will conduct reference checks, and the new director will be elected after interviews at a meeting in January.
Applications are due at 5 p.m. Dec. 11, but the date of the election meeting has not yet been set as the board waits to see how many applicants come forward and works with staff on the best meeting date in January for the election (see the website for the full text of the process — only the dates will be changing).
Board members and Superintendent Ryan Noss then made individual statements on the situation, with the general theme being that Fortson’s tweet was inappropriate but that the criticism and threats leveled at them (Fortson is gender nonbinary and uses plural pronouns) on social media were, if anything, worse.
One telephone threat led Fortson to call the Corvallis Police Department and request extra patrols around their home.
Fortson has not spoken publicly on the incident but a statement through an intermediary was posted on Facebook and forwarded to the Gazette-Times.
“ I hope that I have made a difference,” Fortson wrote. “I hope that I have shown other LBGTQ+ youth and families that they can be the change that they seek; that they can step out of the shadows and be themselves. I hope that I have helped others feel safer and comfortable in their own skin.”
Fortson also noted in the statement that the reference to police in the tweet was meant only to call attention to a case in Denton, Texas, in which a 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of stealing a shopping cart.
The meeting concluded with public comments from five community members. One, Dianne Roth, said that Fortson deserved a second chance. Others issued pleas for the community to work together better and to turn the incident into a “teachable moment.”
The final person to comment, Becca Meskimen, raised concerns about the board’s contention that only the voters can remove a member.
“That’s laughable,” she said. “Brandy Fortson resigned because they were threatened."
“There is a lot of work to do,” summed up board chair Sami Al-AbdRabbuh in his closing remarks. “This is not business as usual. We need to make sure that all have the right to be safe and to be heard in this community.”