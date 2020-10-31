Bluer and redder: Benton County grows more progressive, Linn County more conservative

Voter registration records from the last five presidential elections indicate that the Democratic Party’s influence has increased in Benton County — much as Oregon overall has become more liberal — while Republicans’ power has steadily grown in Linn County.
The west side of the mid-Willamette Valley has become more true blue than ever, just like the state, while the east side of the river has turned a deeper shade of red.
The pattern of the dominant local party becoming even more entrenched is occurring nationwide, and that’s likely due to several factors, said political experts.
One of those trends is “self-sorting,” said Jim Moore, a professor in the politics and government department at Pacific University in Forest Grove. “When people move to a new place, they tend to gravitate toward a place that is more agreeable to them politically,” Moore explained. In other words, people want to feel at home.
People also want to fit in with their neighbors, so most become consistent with the dominant party in their area, said Bill Lunch, professor emeritus of political science at Oregon State University.
Lunch said that overall, residents’ political, cultural and professional associations and identifications are linked more consistently than they used to be in the past. “The things that matter to people, those have lined up in ways that reinforce partisanship. If you go back far enough, those associations were ‘cross-cutting.’ That is, they pulled people in different directions,” Lunch added. On a related note, current politics doesn’t cobble together strange bedfellows as much as it used to.
The Democratic Party, for example, used to unite conservative Southern segregationists with a more liberal labor population from big cities, said David Bernell, an associate professor in the School of Public Policy at OSU.
With civil rights legislation supported by Democrats, Southern white voters shifted to the GOP and Black voters aligned with the Democratic Party, Bernell said.
Lunch said that environmental regulations supported by Democrats also turned rural areas, with fewer college graduates and minorities, toward the Republican Party.
(Interestingly enough, those winds of change flipped rural Oregon from conservative Democrat territory to the GOP, and the Willamette Valley from moderate Republicans toward Democrats. As recently as the 1980s, Albany supported the Democratic Party and Corvallis was a Republican town.)
“As the two parties have become more ideologically narrow, their membership also became more aligned with social identities such as race, religion and level of education,” Bernell said.
“Over a generation or so, party affiliations changed and people are now divided more than ever by political party in a way that corresponds highly with population density,” he added.
Again, more educated residents in urban areas now tend to show greater allegiance toward the Democratic Party and its ideals, so with OSU and the high-tech industry playing large roles in Corvallis, Benton County leans progressive, Lunch said.
Agriculture and timber still are critical for Linn County’s rural economy, and Albany has plenty of blue collar workers, as well, so it votes conservative because of the GOP’s policies, Lunch added.
And now, these patterns are becoming even more solidified than at any time in recent memory.
Back during the presidential race in 2004, Oregon was actually seen as a somewhat contested state. In the mid-Willamette Valley, Democrats and Republicans were separated by only a few thousand registered voters in both Benton and Linn counties. Today, those narrow gaps have turned into chasms.
The number of Democrats in Benton County surged from 19,866 in November 2004 (39.6% of registered voters in the county) to 26,759 this September (44.3%), the most recent month that data was available from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. During that same time period, the number of Republicans in Benton County actually shrank, dropping from 16,753 in 2004 (33.4%) to 13,001 (21.5%).
In Linn County, registered Republicans rose from 25,015 in November 2004 (41.1% of registered voters in the county) to 32,587 in September (35%). Democrats couldn’t keep pace, adding only roughly 1,000 voters in the same period, going from 21,227 in 2004 (34.9%) to 22,630 in September (24.3%), according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The number of non-affiliated voters who theoretically aren’t sworn to any party actually has become the second-largest category of the electorate in both counties, as well as across the state.
The growth of non-affiliated voters — NAV in government shorthand — was particularly strong in Linn County, which had 12,649 in November 2004 (20.1% of those registered) and now has 31,325 (33.7%), as of September. Benton County has seen a modest but still significant increase in NAV. In 2004, 12,382 registered voters were non-affiliated in Corvallis and surrounding communities (24.7 percent), while that number rose to 16,875 (28 percent) by this September.
Still, non-affiliated voters aren’t really undecided, they just appear that way, Moore said.
“They just don’t want the label of Republican or Democrat. They still basically vote party line,” he added. And studies show those choices tend to break down in almost exactly the same percentages as how their communities, counties or states tend to vote. Unaffiliated voters in Linn County overwhelmingly vote red, while those in Benton County and Oregon overwhelmingly vote blue. The biggest historical difference has been that non-affiliated voters tend to turn out to vote at a much lower rate.
Minor political parties haven't played much of a role in Oregon's politics in the grand scheme of things. Though their popularity has grown, it's still minute compared to the major parties.
In Oregon, as in Benton County, the number of registered Democrats has dramatically increased, while the number of Republicans has declined. And Democrats now outnumber Republicans by nearly 300,000 registered voters in the Beaver State.
There were 820,602 Oregon Democrats in 2004 (38.7 percent of registered voters). That figure now stands at 1,043,175 (35.6 percent). Republicans had 757,844 registered voters in 2004 (35.7 percent) and now have only 750,718 (25.6 percent).
“It’s worth noting, as a kind of footnote to this, that for most people, politics is a distant type of thing. You’re hearing thunder off in the horizon,” Lunch said.
“There are moments in our history when politics becomes central to most everybody. That was the case during the Great Depression. That was the case during the Civil War. It may be we’re getting back to that. There are some hints,” Lunch said. “My own view of that is it might be driven by how, uh, distinctive Donald Trump is.”
