Blue Pool scene of another rescue

  • Updated
Blue pool

Tamolitch Falls (Blue Pool)

This hike is extremely popular, especially during the heat of the summer, so arrive early. 

Tamolitch Falls is probably better known to locals as Blue Pool, and it lives up to that moniker, with startlingly hued water.

The hike isn't long, but it can be a bit rocky and difficult.

Most visitors park at Carmen Smith Reservoir, but if that area's too packed, or if you're feeling adventurous, start at nearby Sahalie Falls and take the longer hike west to Blue Pool - or you can go east to Clear Lake.

We'd urge residents not to jump off the cliffs. Besides the inherent hazards of cliff jumping, the water here is literally near freezing, and this makes it extremely dangerous. 

For more information on Tamolitch Falls, go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/willamette/recarea/?recid=82063.

 Kyle Odegard

The Blue Pool at Tamolitch Falls in the McKenzie River area of the Willamette National Forest has been the scene of another rescue.

A 28-year-old man disappeared Sunday after jumping into the pool from a rock ledge. He did not surface for minutes after his jump but was eventually pulled to shore. He had to be flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield, where he was treated and released Monday.

The call to rescue Pavan Vemuleti, whose address was not released, came in at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, said Linn Country Sheriff’s Office officials. The Linn County agency was assisted on the call by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes Mountain Rescue, McKenzie Fire, Sweet Home Medics, and Life Flight.

According to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, there have been more than 10 rescues at the Blue Pool in the past two months. The remote area 53 miles from Sweet Home features difficult terrain and limited cell phone service. Yon and other law enforcement officials are asking the public to take precautions when visiting the area.

