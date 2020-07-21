Blue Pool scene of another rescue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Blue Pool at Tamolitch Falls in the McKenzie River area of the Willamette National Forest has been the scene of another rescue.

A 28-year-old man disappeared Sunday after jumping into the pool from a rock ledge. He did not surface for minutes after his jump but was eventually pulled to shore. He had to be flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield, where he was treated and released Monday.

The call to rescue Pavan Vemuleti, whose address was not released, came in at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, said Linn Country Sheriff’s Office officials. The Linn County agency was assisted on the call by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes Mountain Rescue, McKenzie Fire, Sweet Home Medics, and Life Flight.

According to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, there have been more than 10 rescues at the Blue Pool in the past two months. The remote area 53 miles from Sweet Home features difficult terrain and limited cell phone service. Yon and other law enforcement officials are asking the public to take precautions when visiting the area.

