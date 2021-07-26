Blodgett man charged with Albany homicide, to be held without bail

A Blodgett man accused of murdering his girlfriend, an Albany woman, will be held in the Linn County Jail without bail.
James Loren Anderson, 34, was arraigned on a single count of second-degree murder on Monday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
He allegedly killed Angela Nicole Christian, 33, on or about Thursday, according to the charging document.
Christian’s body was found Friday night in a rural area near Marys Peak, according to a news release from the Albany Police Department, which is leading the investigation into the death.
“The proof is evident and the presumption is strong in this case,” said Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish, in ordering Anderson be held without bail during Monday’s brief hearing.
In requesting the no-bail hold, Prosecutor Coleen Cerda told Kittson-MaQatish that Anderson claimed Christian committed suicide.
However, neighbors heard Christian screaming as well as a thumping sound, Cerda said.
Cerda also said that Anderson was violating a no-contact order in a previous domestic assault case in which he threatened to kill Christian with a baseball bat.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
In that matter, which remains active, Anderson is charged with strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault and menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred June 28, and all of the charges are labeled as domestic violence.
Anderson was released from the Linn County Jail on June 29 after paying 10% of his $6,000 security, or $600.
Kyla Mazhary-Clark represented Anderson during the in-custody session of afternoon arraignments. Anderson appeared via videoconference from the Linn County Jail.
Anderson’s next hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Here’s a timeline of the case, from an Albany Police Department news release.
APD responded for a welfare check on Christian at 9:43 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 1300 block of Hood Street Southeast. Relatives of Anderson also contacted the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, filing a report stating he was in violation of an active Linn County Circuit Court domestic violence release agreement.
Investigators received information that Anderson and Christian had been together in a rural area of Benton County in violation of the agreement. Anderson was contacted at his residence in Blodgett.
At around 5 p.m. Friday, family members of Christian’s filed a missing person report with BCSO. Christian’s father had checked her residence and found what he believed to be evidence that a crime had taken place inside. A short time later, investigators located Christian's body.
Search warrants were authorized and served in Lincoln County, Benton County and Linn County. It is believed Christian died in Albany, although police did not reveal a cause of death. Anderson was lodged in the Linn County Jail on Saturday on the murder charge and a contempt of court charge for reportedly violating the no-contact order.
Investigators from APD, BCSO, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Corvallis Police Department and the Lebanon Police Department assisted with the investigation.
Those with information about the case should call Albany Police Detective Lt. Travis Giboney at 541-917-3209.
If you are or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence or a domestic violence-related issue, contact the Call to Safety Crisis Line at 1-888-235-5333, or call your local law enforcement agency.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.