Blodgett man charged in Christmas pistol-whipping

A 34-year-old Blodgett man is facing multiple felony charges in an alleged Christmas Day pistol-whipping that sent another man to the hospital.
Kaleb Adam Schindler was arraigned Thursday in Benton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies, and menacing, a misdemeanor.
He pleaded not guilty on all counts.
First- and second-degree assault are both Measure 11 offenses, with the more serious charge carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 7½ years behind bars.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, the incident arose from a dispute between Schindler and Gordon Clark Lee, a 66-year-old man who was renting a room in a Blodgett residence owned by Schindler.
Lee told police that Schindler came to his residence in the 39100 block of Marys River Road on Wednesday evening and began yelling at him, saying he needed to move out and threatening to kill him and bury his body in the woods.
According to Lee, Schindler pointed a pistol at him during the incident and struck him on top of the head with the gun. Lee said Schindler also held the pistol next to his head and fired it past Lee. Then, Lee said, Schindler squeezed off several more rounds inside the house.
Lee drove himself to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment and was scheduled to undergo surgery to relieve swelling in his brain, a Sheriff’s Office investigator wrote in the affidavit.
No information was available Monday on Lee's medical condition.
Schindler has retained defense attorney Dan Armstrong to represent him in court. Armstrong declined to comment on the charges against his client.
Chief Deputy Benton County District Attorney Ryan Joslin is prosecuting the case.
Schindler’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27 before Benton County Circuit Judge Joan Demarest.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.