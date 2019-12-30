Blodgett man charged in Christmas pistol-whipping

A 34-year-old Blodgett man is facing multiple felony charges in an alleged Christmas Day pistol-whipping that sent another man to the hospital.

Kaleb Adam Schindler was arraigned Thursday in Benton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies, and menacing, a misdemeanor.

He pleaded not guilty on all counts.

First- and second-degree assault are both Measure 11 offenses, with the more serious charge carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 7½ years behind bars.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, the incident arose from a dispute between Schindler and Gordon Clark Lee, a 66-year-old man who was renting a room in a Blodgett residence owned by Schindler.

Lee told police that Schindler came to his residence in the 39100 block of Marys River Road on Wednesday evening and began yelling at him, saying he needed to move out and threatening to kill him and bury his body in the woods.