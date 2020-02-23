Block 15 wins double gold at Oregon Beer Awards

Here's more confirmation that the mid-valley's craft brewing scene is top-notch.

Block 15 captured a pair of gold medals at the 2020 Oregon Beer Awards competition, held last Tuesday at Revolution Hall in Portland.

The Corvallis brewery won the top spot in best imperial India pale ale for Sticky Hands. Block 15 also won for best fruited mixed culture beer for Framboise White, a wild ale made with organic golden raspberries from Corvallis’ own Denison Farms.

“We are really proud that these beers in particular were recognized by the Oregon brewing community as standout examples of their style, said Block 15’s founding brewer, Nick Arzner, in a news release. “Together, they reflect our passion for brewing diverse beer styles that draw both on timeless old world techniques and progressive experimentation.”

Arzner added that Framboise White couldn’t have been made outside of Corvallis, partially because it features local wild microbes. “I was actually inspired to brew this beer in the first place after I tried these beautiful berries at the farmer’s market. Five years and three blends out of the Framboise White program later, it’s pretty special to share this unique expression of Corvallis with the rest of the state,” he said, in the news release.